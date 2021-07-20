Smith, Escobar lead Diamondbacks over Pirates 4-2 DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer July 20, 2021 Updated: July 20, 2021 2:27 a.m.
PHOENIX (AP) — Caleb Smith pitched 6 2/3 stellar innings, Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run homer for the second straight game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 on Monday night.
It was a nice bounce-back outing for Smith (3-6), who was rocked for nine earned runs in one inning during a 22-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers just before the All-Star break. The left-hander even earned his first career stolen base, surprising the Pirates by getting a huge jump and swiping second.