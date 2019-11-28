Smellie lifts Idaho State over West Coast Baptist 102-43

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Austin Smellie came off the bench to score 16 points to carry Idaho State to a 102-43 win over West Coast Baptist of the NCCAA on Wednesday night.

Jared Stutzman had 16 points for Idaho State (3-3). Chidi Udengwu added 13 points and 12 rebounds. Coreyoun Rushin had 10 points for the hosts.

It was the first time this season Idaho State scored at least 100 points.

Ian Russell had 13 points for the Eagles. Stephen Wheeler and Seth Hanna scored eight points apiece.

Idaho State plays Pepperdine on the road next Friday.

