Slain Utah football player remembered for optimism, kindness Oct. 11, 2021 Updated: Oct. 11, 2021 6:18 p.m.
Friends and family pay their respects to Aaron Lowe during a funeral service at Family Cathedral of Praise, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Mesquite, Texas. Lowe, a student and football player at the University of Utah, was was shot and killed on Sept. 26 at a post-game party.
Utah players observe a moment of silence in honor of slain teammate Aaron Lowe before an NCAA college football game against Southern California on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Los Angeles.
FILE - Utah defensive back Aaron Lowe (2) is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona, in Tucson, Ariz., in this Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, file photo. Police arrested a man early Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in connection with the shooting death of Utah sophomore cornerback Aaron Lowe. Homicide detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department located Buk M. Buk, 22, in Draper and booked him on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder and felony discharge of a firearm.
Utah players and coaches observe a moment of silence in honor of slain teammate Aaron Lowe before an NCAA college football game against Southern California Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Christopher Jackson, Aaron Lowe's older brother, memorializes Aaron Lowe during a funeral service at Family Cathedral of Praise, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Mesquite, Texas. Lowe, a student and football player at the University of Utah, was was shot and killed on Sept. 26 at a post-game party.
Friends and family pay their respects to Aaron Lowe during a funeral service at Family Cathedral of Praise, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Mesquite, Texas. Lowe, a student and football player at the University of Utah, was was shot and killed on Sept. 26 at a post-game party.
Utah special teams coach Sharrieff Shah memorializes Aaron Lowe during a funeral service at Family Cathedral of Praise, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Mesquite, Texas. Lowe, a student and football player at the University of Utah, was was shot and killed on Sept. 26 at a post-game party.
Aaron Lowe's mother, center, Donna Sterns, is consoled by her sons and Aaron's brothers Adron, left, and Erin, right, during a funeral service for Aaron at Family Cathedral of Praise, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Mesquite, Texas. Lowe, a student and football player at the University of Utah, was was shot and killed on Sept. 26 at a post-game party.
Utah director of athletics Mark Harlan memorializes Aaron Lowe during a funeral service at Family Cathedral of Praise, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Mesquite, Texas. Lowe, a student and football player at the University of Utah, was was shot and killed on Sept. 26 at a post-game party.
An officiant holds up Aaron Lowe's football helmet in his honor during a funeral service at Family Cathedral of Praise, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Mesquite, Texas. Lowe, a student and football player at the University of Utah, was was shot and killed on Sept. 26 at a post-game party.
University of Utah President Taylor Randall memorializes Aaron Lowe during a funeral service at Family Cathedral of Praise, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Mesquite, Texas. Lowe, a student and football player at the University of Utah, was was shot and killed on Sept. 26 at a post-game party.
Friends and family pay their respects to Aaron Lowe during a funeral service at Family Cathedral of Praise, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Mesquite, Texas. Lowe, a student and football player at the University of Utah, was was shot and killed on Sept. 26 at a post-game party.
Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham memorializes Aaron Lowe during a funeral service at Family Cathedral of Praise, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Mesquite, Texas. Lowe, a student and football player at the University of Utah, was was shot and killed on Sept. 26 at a post-game party.
MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — Utah football player Aaron Lowe was remembered as an optimist, role model and friend at his funeral Monday, and coach Kyle Whittingham announced the school would retire Lowe's number and establish a scholarship in his name.
Lowe's coaches and teammates, Utah athletic staff and the university president traveled from Salt Lake City to attend the service at Family Cathedral of Praise in Lowe's hometown east of Dallas. Inside the casket, Lowe's body was adorned in a white football uniform, including cleats, and a football was placed in his hands.