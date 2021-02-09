Skating-crazy Dutch defy pandemic by taking to outdoor ice PETER DEJONG and MIKE CORDER, Associated Press Feb. 9, 2021 Updated: Feb. 9, 2021 8:39 a.m.
1 of5 A meter teaches her daughter to skate on a rink in Doorn, Netherlands, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. With freezing temperatures forecast for more than a week in the Netherlands, ice fever is sweeping the nation, offering a welcome respite from grim coronavirus news while also creating a challenge for authorities trying to uphold social distancing measures. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
DOORN, Netherlands (AP) — A deep winter freeze gripping the Netherlands is reawakening the national obsession with skating on frozen canals.
With subzero temperatures forecast to last more than a week, ice fever was sweeping the nation Tuesday, offering a welcome respite from grim coronavirus news while also creating a challenge for authorities trying to uphold social distancing.
PETER DEJONG and MIKE CORDER