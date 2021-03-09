Sjerven, Lamb lead South Dakota to Summit title over Omaha March 9, 2021 Updated: March 9, 2021 4:57 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Hannah Sjerven scored 20 points with nine rebounds and second-seeded South Dakota earned its third straight NCAA Tournament bid with a 66-43 romp over eighth-seeded Omaha in the Summit League championship on Tuesday.
Chloe Lamb hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 points for the Coyotes (19-5), who won their ninth-straight game — including three tournament games by a total of 72 points. Lamb scored 57 points in the three games.