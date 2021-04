Foran boys’ tennis swept singles play in its 6-1 season-opening win over Wilbur Cross in New Haven on Saturday.

Nico Esposito earned a 6-1, 1-6, 7-5 win at first singles.

Arush Puri (6-0, 6-1), Jared O’Sullivan (6-3, 6-0) and Ryan Purviance (6-1, 6-2) all won at singles.

Danny Abale and Danny Rwano teamed up to capture first doubles 6-0, 6-3.

Kevin Huang and Keith Pokornowski won 6-1, 6-3 at second doubles.

In the most competitive match of the day, Foran’s Josh Cummings and Steve Mingrone fell 6-7, 6-4, 10-7 tiebreak to Wilbur Cross’ Keren Tan and Osiano Brown at third doubles.

Foran 6, Wilbur Cross 1

Singles: 1. Nico Esposito (F) Def. Jacob Martin (WC) 6-1, 1-6, 7-5; 2. Arush Puri (F) Def. Jayden Rivera (WC) 6-0, 6-1; 3. Jared O’Sullivan (F) Def. Lily Goren (WC) 6-3, 6-0; 4. Ryan Purviance (F) Def. Young In Kim (WC) 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Danny Abale and Danny Rwano (F) Def. Antonio Mandania and Adam Sharqawe (WC) 6-0, 6-3; 2. Kevin Huang and Keith Pokornowski (F) Def. Roxanne Virture and Kelly Fajardo (WC) 6-1, 6-3; 3. Keren Tan and Osiana Brown (WC) Def. Josh Cummings and Steve Mingrone (F) 6-7, 6-4, 10-7 tiebreak.