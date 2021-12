Caden Simpson from Jonathan Law set a school record in the 55-meter hurdles at the season-opening SCC Girls Developmental Meet at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

“Caden (sophomore) finished second and qualified for states with her time of 9.38,” Law coach Joe Beler said.

“Sydney Simpson (senior) had personal bests when she placed seventh in the 55-meter dash (7.77) and fifth in the long jump (15-2.75),” he said. “She qualified for states in both.

“Kalli Kinsman (junior) was 10th with a personal best shot put of 28-02. She also made states.”

Elizabeth Roos, Maya Rosado, Allison Gachi and Lauren Davis were 11th in the 4x800 relay (12:11.63).

Tierney Fedigan, Hailey Russo, Caitlyn Murphy and Grace Kantor placed 14th in the 4x200 relay (2:04.56).

Sophomore Jessica Brocksom took 16th in the 55-meter hurdles (11.06). Freshman Madelyn Baranowsky was 17th (11.35), Van Waveren 22nd (11.59), freshman Riley Lapham 24th (11.68), sophomore Molly Simler 43rd (12.74) and freshman Hailey Garcia 44th (12.78).

Aislinn Burns placed 19th in the long jump (13-00.50). A junior, she was 27th in the high jump.

Davis, a senior, finished 20th in the 600-meter run with a time of 1:56.36. Sophomore Helen Chizmazia was 50th (2:07.72).

Junior Kaitlyn Miner was 21st (23-10.50) and senior Emily Merenda 34th (21-00.50) in the shot put.

Gachi, a senior, placed 21st in the 1000-meter run in 3:50.55. Junior Maya Rosado was 35th (4:03.68).

Senior Emma Savoie was 27th in the long jump (11-05.00). Sophomore Gianna Gagliardi was 45th (8-07.00).

Junior Demi Carrapico took 33rd (8.29) in the 55-meter dash. Junior Elly Van Waveren was 50th (8.42) in the 55-meter event that featured 236 runners. Hailey Russo finished 59th. The sophomore was followed by freshman Tierney Fedigan 63rd (8.50), junior Elizabeth Roos 73rd (8.57), freshman Caitlyn Murphy 79th (8.67), freshman Alana Pires 84th (8.71), senior Grace Kantor 86th (8.72), Brocksom 111th (8.90), freshman Natalia Michnik 126th (8.93), freshman Eshanika Shee 135th (9.04), freshman Natalia Gagliardi 137th (9.05), senior Amruthavar Jayapragasam 142nd (9.07) and freshman Kishal Shah 147th (9.13).

william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com Twitter: @blox354