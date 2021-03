Sydney Simpson and Ethan Harrigan led with three wins each when Jonathan Law boys’ and girls’ indoor track team met Branford.

“Sydney won the 55-meter dash (7.7), took the long jump (14-5-5) and ran anchor behind Brooke Dillman, Demi Carrapica and Elly Van Waveren in the 4x200 relay (1:58.7),” coach Joe Beler said.