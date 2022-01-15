Simons scores 31 to lead Trail Blazers over Wizards, 115-110

WASHINGTON (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 31 points and tied a career high with 11 assists, Jusuf Nurkic had 23 points and 14 rebounds and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Washington Wizards 115-110 on Saturday night.

Washington (22-21) had its three-game winning streak snapped despite Spencer Dinwiddie’s 27 points. Kyle Kuzma added 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Simons, who missed Thursday’s loss at Denver to attend his grandfather’s funeral, had 26 points in the first half, including seven 3-pointers.

Nassir Little had 18 points and Robert Covington added 15 for Portland (17-25). The Trail Blazers led by 16 with 6:55 to play, but Washington cut the lead to 112-108 on Dinwiddie’s 3-pointer with 27 seconds left.

The Wizards played without leading scorer Bradley Beal for the third straight game, as well as coach Wes Unseld Jr., who are both in health and safety protocols. Assistant Pat Delany replaced Unseld.

Trail Blazers: G CJ McCollum, who hasn’t played since Dec. 4 due to a collapsed lung, is scheduled to return to the lineup on Monday, coach Chauncey Billups said. “He’s starting for sure,” Billups said. “Knowing CJ, he’s not going to want a minutes restriction. … F Larry Nance Jr., who has missed five games with right knee inflammation, shot before the game for the first time since his injury. … G Norman Powell, who’s missed four games in the health and safety, is reconditioning. … C Cody Zeller, who has a right knee injury, is seeking multiple opinions, Billups said. … C Trendon Watford fouled out in just eight minutes. Nurkic also fouled out.

Wizards: F Davis Bertans missed his second straight game with a sprained foot. …Delany said he’s looking forward to Unseld returning as soon as Monday. “I’ll be the first one to hug him and welcome him back.” … Lost for the fifth straight time at home to Portland.

Trail Blazers: Visit Orlando Magic on Monday

Wizards: Host Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

