Siena 60, Seton Hall 55

Stormo 5-10 1-2 11, Billups 2-3 5-6 9, Johnson 4-9 2-5 11, McCollum 4-11 5-6 14, Platek 0-2 0-0 0, Baer 0-1 0-0 0, Eley 4-7 2-2 10, Gribben 0-3 0-0 0, Lane 2-3 1-2 5, Tekin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 16-23 60.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason