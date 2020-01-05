Shorthanded Law wrestlers going full speed ahead

The Jonathan Law wrestling team is dealing with the pre-winter blues.

Coach Matt Schoonmaker’s squad finished 17th at the Bristol Central Invitational, two days after dropping a 42-30 decision at New Haven.

“I only brought five wrestlers to BC and sent six to the Bristol Eastern JV tourney, where half my wrestlers medaled,” Schoonmaker said. “We are missing four more due to illness and vacation.

“Competing at the Bristol Central Invitational were Dylan Benedetti at 132 (0-2), Alex Delorio at 138 (2-2 match away from being top 6), Cody Malin 145 (0-2), Antonio Rosado at 170 (2-2 match away from top 6) and at Lou Sabo 285 (match away from the top 6).

“We are an extremely young team this year with only two seniors.”

Law will host Shelton on Wednesday at 7 p.m.