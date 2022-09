PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jaden Shirden rushed for 211 yards and two touchdowns, including a go-ahead 16-yard score with 46 seconds left, and Monmouth beat Villanova 49-42 on Saturday.

Villanova had tied it a 42-all with 2:42 left, and the Wildcats' defense appeared to let Shirden score on a first-and-10 play to have another shot on offense.