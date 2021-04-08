AP source: NFL player Phillip Adams killed 5, then himself MICHELLE LIU and MEG KINNARD, Associated Press April 8, 2021 Updated: April 8, 2021 2:14 p.m.
1 of6 FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2010 file photo, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Phillip Adams (35) sits on the sideline during the first quarter of an NFL football game in San Francisco. A source briefed on a mass killing in South Carolina says the gunman who killed multiple people, including a prominent doctor, was the former NFL pro. The source said that Adams shot himself to death early Thursday, April 8, 2021. Paul Sakuma/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - This March 12, 2009 file photo shows Dr. Robert Lesslie in Rock Hill, S.C. Authorities say a gunman, identified as former NFL player Phillip Adams, killed Lesslie, his wife and grandchildren on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 in Rock Hill. Adams killed himself early Thursday according to a source who was briefed on the investigation. (John D. Simmons/The Charlotte Observer via AP) John D. Simmons/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 A York County sheriff vehicle drives onto the property where multiple people, including a prominent doctor, were fatally shot a day earlier, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Rock Hill, S.C. A source briefed on the mass killing said the gunman was former NFL player Phillip Adams, who shot himself to death early Thursday. Nell Redmond/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE- In this Oct. 25, 2015 file photo, Atlanta Falcons defensive back Phillip Adams arrives for an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, in Nashville, Tenn. The gunman who killed multiple people including a prominent doctor in South Carolina was the former NFL pro, who killed himself early Thursday, April 8, 2021, according to a source who was briefed on the investigation. Mark Zaleski/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — The gunman who killed five people including a prominent South Carolina doctor was former NFL player Phillip Adams, who killed himself early Thursday, according to a person who was briefed on the investigation.
Adams had been treated by the doctor, who lived near his parents' home in Rock Hill, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly. He said Adams killed himself after midnight with a .45-caliber weapon.
Written By
MICHELLE LIU and MEG KINNARD