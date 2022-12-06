Sherfield's big second half carries Sooners to win over Roos

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Grant Sherfield, without a basket in the first half, scored all but two of his 24 points in the second when Oklahoma turned a tie game into a 75-53 victory over Kansas City Tuesday night.

Sherfield was 5 of 6 from 3-point range, with the Sooners (7-2) shooting 58% from the floor, including 67% in the second half. Sherfield, a point shy of his season high, has reached double figures in every game this season. Tanner Groves and Milos Uzan added 11 points each and Sam Godwin 10.