Shelton defeats Foran
Foran High lost to Shelton, 52-34, in an SCC girls’ basketball game in Milford on Tuesday.
Mia Tunucci led coach Bob Asmussen’s Lions with 12 points.
Lauren Heenan and Courtney Musante had 6 points each.
Coach Joe Cavallaro’s Gaelettes won for the 7th straight time to improve to 13-1.
Clarissa Pierre scored 16 points, Leya Vohra had 12 and Devan Wildman had 11.
SHELTON 52, FORAN 34
Shelton (13-1)
Vohra 4-4-7-12 Hack 1-0-0-2 Pierre 5-6-6-16 O’Connor 2-0-1-5 Wildman 5-1-2-11 Askew 2-1-2-3 Kost 1-0-0-3
Totals: 20-12-18-52
Foran (5-8)
Heenan 1-4-6-6 Sanwald 0-5-6-5 Tunucci 5-2-4-12 McTigue 0-0-0-0 Musante 3-0-0-6 Wisniewski 0-0-0-0 Fallon 1-0-0-2 Rodrigues 0-1-2-1 Collins 1-0-0-2 Tavitian 0-0-0-0
Totals: 11-12-18-34
Shelton 8-15-15-14-52
Foran 4-6-11-13-34
