Shelton boys soccer tips Law

Jonathan Law dropped a 2-1 decision to Shelton on Senior night.

Marcelo Silva scored for Law, assisted by Chris Wooten, to tie the game up.

Shelton scored 30 seconds later to give it the lead for good.

Marcelo Silva, Fillipe Mourao, Jacob Nastasia, Jonathan Contaxis, Chris Wooten and Ethan Harrigan are Law seniors.

Law is 6-3 on the season and will play Platt Tech Tuesday.