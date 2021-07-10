Sheets homers, Keuchel strong as White Sox beat Orioles 12-1 PATRICK STEVENS, Associated Press July 9, 2021 Updated: July 10, 2021 12:11 a.m.
1 of12 Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Cesar Valdez during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Baltimore. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets (32) reacts in the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Cesar Valdez during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Baltimore. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander (25) talks with Chicago White Sox second baseman Leury Garcia near second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Baltimore. Officials reviewed a ball hit by Santander, which was initially ruled a home run, and overturned it into a ground rule double. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Baltimore. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Chicago White Sox's Leury Garcia connects for a single against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Baltimore. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini connects for a double off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Baltimore. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Chicago White Sox designated hitter Gavin Sheets, center, greets friends and family after a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Baltimore. The White Sox won 12-1. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Chicago White Sox right fielder Gavin Sheets (32) and shortstop Danny Mendick (20) react after defeating the Baltimore Orioles 12-1 during a baseball game, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Baltimore. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore-area native Gavin Sheets homered in his first trip to Camden Yards as a major leaguer, and Chicago White Sox routed the Baltimore Orioles 12-1 Friday night.
Sheets, whose father, Larry, hit 84 home runs in six seasons with the Orioles in the 1980s, said before the game it felt weird to arrive in Baltimore as a visitor earlier in the week. Whatever unease he had was long gone when he smashed a pitch from César Valdez to right-center in the seventh inning.
PATRICK STEVENS