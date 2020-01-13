Sheehan tops Foran in girls basketball

Foran lost to Sheehan, 58-20, on Monday as the visiting Titans improved to 6-2.

Coach Bob Asmussen’s Lions are 3-4.

Mia Tunucci made a 3-pointer and finished with 9 points.

Sheehan

Lagase 2-0-0-5 Hunt 3-2-2-8 Larkin 4-3-6-12 Velez 1-0-0-3 Dighello 3-0-0-9 Jagrosse 1-2-3-5 Lajoie 1-2-3-5 Mills 2-0-0-4 DiPasquale 1-2-2-4 Smalenski 1-0-0-3

Totals 21-9-13-58

Foran

Heenan 0-1-2-1 Malesky 0-0-0-0 Sanwald 1-0-0-2 Tunucci 3-2-2-9 Musante 1-4-8-6 Loewenberg 0-0-0-0-Wisniewski 0-0-1-0 Fallon 1-0-0-2 Rodrigues 0-0-0-0 Collins 0-0-0-0 Tavitian 0-0-0-0

Totals: 6 7-13 20

Sheehan 13-16-15-14 -- 58

Foran 6-6-6-2 --20

3-point made: S: Lagase, Larkin, Velez, Dighello 3, DiPasquale Foran: Tunucci