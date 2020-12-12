She scores! Fuller kicks 2 extra points for Vandy, Vols win TERESA M. WALKER, AP Sports Writer Dec. 12, 2020 Updated: Dec. 12, 2020 8:53 p.m.
1 of8 Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) kicks an extra point during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee at Vanderbilt Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP) George Walker IV/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller walks along the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Wade Payne/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant (88) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Wade Payne/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant (88) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Jerome Carvin (75) as Vanderbilt cornerback Jaylen Mahoney (23) walks away during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Wade Payne/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Tennessee quarterback Harrison Bailey (15) runs for yardage as he is chased by Vanderbilt linebacker Andre Mintze (48) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Wade Payne/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt, right, talks with offensive lineman Cooper Mays (63) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Wade Payne/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Vanderbilt wide receiver Jayden Harrison (88) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Wade Payne/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Tennessee quarterback J.T. Shrout (12) looks for a receiver during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Wade Payne/AP Show More Show Less
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sarah Fuller has a football keepsake from her history-making moment. The ball from her second extra point likely is headed to the College Football Hall of Fame.
Being treated like just another athlete? That's the best part of becoming the first woman to score in a power Five conference game, finally getting the chance to do more than squib a kickoff for Vanderbilt during a 42-17 loss to Tennessee.
Written By
TERESA M. WALKER