Shaw, Lauer lead Brewers past Bauer, Dodgers 2-1 JOE TOTORAITIS, Associated Press April 29, 2021 Updated: April 29, 2021 10:48 p.m.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Travis Shaw hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning off Trevor Bauer, Eric Lauer won in his first start of the season and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 on Thursday night.
It was the first meeting of the two teams since the first round of last year's NL playoffs, a two-game sweep by the World Series champion Dodgers.