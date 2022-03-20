Sharks swim past Coyotes 4-2 with late rally

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Noah Gregor had the go-ahead goal in the third period and added an assist to help the San Jose Sharks rally past the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 on Sunday night and snap a three-game losing streak.

Timo Meier, Nick Bonino and Rudolfs Balcers also scored for San Jose, who trailed 2-1 in the third period with just under five minutes to play after Arizona's Lawson Crouse scored.

But Meier tied it 22 seconds later when he beat Karel Vejmelka to the upper corner. Gregor gave the Sharks their second goal in a 44-second span to put San Jose ahead 3-2.

Balcers added an empty-net goal in the final minute for San Jose to seal it.

Phil Kessel also had a goal for the Coyotes.

Bonino gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead 20 seconds after the opening faceoff when tipped in a shot from Andrew Cogliano in front of the net. Gregor, credited with the second assist, won a 50-50 puck off the backboard to create the scoring opportunity.

The Coyotes evened things at 18 minutes of the second period on Kessel’s goal.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Coyotes: D JJ Moser missed his second game with an upper-body injury that forced him out of Tuesday night’s game at Montreal. He had appeared in every game since Dec. 15. ... Jacob Chychrun missed his fourth game with a lower-body injury.

Sharks: D Nikolai Knyzhov was officially declared out for the season with various lower body problems. He did not play this year. Coach Bob Boughner indicated he might be ready for the start of training camp.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Host the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

Sharks: Travel to Calgary to face the Flames on Tuesday night.

