Sharks sign defenseman Radim Simek to 4-year extension

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks signed defenseman Radim Simek to a four-year contract extension on Monday.

Simek was set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer before the Sharks locked him up with the new deal worth a reported $9 million.

The 27-year-old Simek made his debut with the Sharks last season. He has three goals and 15 assists in 88 career games. He fared well as Brent Burns' defensive partner and San Jose has a 53-28-7 record when Simek is in the lineup.

Simek has two goals and seven assists in 47 games this season and is fourth on the team with 91 hits.

