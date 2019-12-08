Sharks-Lightning Sums
|San Jose
|0 0 1—1
|Tampa Bay
|1 2 4—7
First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Johnson 6 (Verhaeghe), 3:10. Penalties_Palat, TB, (tripping), 0:15; Joseph, TB, major (high sticking), 5:51.
Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Killorn 8, 12:29. 3, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 8 (Killorn, Hedman), 19:33 (pp). Penalties_E.Karlsson, SJ, (slashing), 2:28; Labanc, SJ, major (high sticking), 16:16.
Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Hedman 7 (Killorn, Cirelli), 0:52. 5, Tampa Bay, Johnson 7 (Stamkos, Verhaeghe), 3:51. 6, San Jose, Vlasic 5 (E.Karlsson, Meier), 14:44. 7, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 9 (Hedman, Killorn), 15:36 (pp). 8, Tampa Bay, Verhaeghe 1 (Maroon, Gourde), 19:35. Penalties_Meier, SJ, (slashing), 15:29; Joseph, TB, (high sticking), 16:18.
Shots on Goal_San Jose 15-15-8_38. Tampa Bay 10-9-19_38.
Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 4; Tampa Bay 2 of 4.
Goalies_San Jose, Dell 3-4-1 (17 shots-14 saves), Jones 12-10-1 (21-17). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 11-8-1 (38-37).
A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:28.
Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Brian Murphy.