Shackelford, Alabama beat Stephen F. Austin 78-68

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jaden Shackelford scored 17 points and Alabama beat Stephen F. Austin 78-68 Thursday night.

Alabama had five players finish in double figures including John Petty Jr. and Alex Reese, who each made four 3-pointers and scored 15 points.

Both teams struggled with sloppy play and turnovers in the first half with a combined 12 turnovers only seven minutes into the game.

After a tightly contested first half, the Crimson Tide opened the second half on a 15-4 run behind the shots of Petty and Reese.

The Lumberjacks responded to that with a mini 7-0 run of their own to cut Alabama’s lead to five, but Reese ended that run with another 3-pointer.

Alabama shot 34% from 3-point range, connecting on 11 of those shots to keep Stephen F. Austin out of reach.

Kira Lewis shined in the second half and finished with 15 points and six rebounds for Alabama.

Kevon Harris and Gavin Kensmil, Stephen F. Austin’s leading scorers coming into the game, struggled offensively. Harris was 3 of 16 from the field and Kensmil was limited to four points.

Cameron Johnson added 16 points and six rebounds for the Lumberjacks, and Roti Ware and John Comeaux scored 13 points each.

BIG PICTURE

Stephen F. Austin: The Lumberjacks were cold from the field all night, and only made four 3-point field goals.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide finished with a season-high eight blocks with four different players contributing.

UP NEXT

Stephen F. Austin hosts Louisiana Monroe on Dec. 14.

Alabama faces their second true road test of the season at Penn State on Dec. 14.

