Sexton scores 29 points, Cavaliers beat Pistons 122-107 BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press Jan. 27, 2021 Updated: Jan. 27, 2021 10:25 p.m.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 29 points and Andre Drummond had 23 points, 16 rebounds and five steals against his former team, powering the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 122-107 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.
Taurean Prince added 16 points and rookie Isaac Okoro had 10 points and a season-high six assists to help the Cavaliers snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 9-9.