Sexton, Garland help Cavaliers upset 76ers 112-109 in OT DAN GELSTON, AP Sports Writer Feb. 27, 2021 Updated: Feb. 27, 2021 9:59 p.m.
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, bottom, goes up for a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers' JaVale McGee during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia 76ers' Furkan Korkmaz, right, passes the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers' JaVale McGee during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Philadelphia.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Dean Wade (32) passes the ball between Philadelphia 76ers' Shake Milton (18) and Danny Green (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Philadelphia.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton reacts after a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, center, goes up for a rebound against Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen, left, and Dean Wade during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle, right, blocks a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 28 points, Darius Garland had 25 and the feisty Cleveland Cavaliers beat the East-best Philadelphia 76ers 112-109 in overtime on Saturday night.
The Cavaliers earned their first road win since Jan. 7 at Memphis and No. 4 on the season. They got one against a Sixers team that built the best record in the Eastern Conference (22-12) on the strength of a 14-2 mark at home.