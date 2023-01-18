Seton Hall 67, No. 15 UConn 66

Karaban 3-9 0-0 9, Sanogo 6-14 4-4 16, Hawkins 4-8 2-2 13, A.Jackson 2-4 0-0 5, Newton 2-5 6-6 11, Diarra 1-3 0-0 2, Clingan 3-8 1-2 7, Calcaterra 1-3 0-0 3, Alleyne 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 13-14 66.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason