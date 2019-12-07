Sessoms’ 40 points get Binghamton past Boston U in OT, 84-79

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Sam Sessoms scored nine of his school-record 40 points in overtime and Binghamton overcame Boston University and a career-high 38-point effort by Max Mahoney to take an 84-79 win on Saturday.

Sessoms opened the extra period with a 3 and followed that with a jumper that made it 75-71 with 3:45 left. After Mahoney scored at the basket, Sessoms did the same, and after Richard Caldwell Jr. dunked, he added two free throws.

The loss snapped a 10-game win streak by the Terriers in the all-time series and stretches their current losing streak to five straight.

BU (3-7) tied the game at 70-70 with :32 left in regulation on a Mahoney jumper and each team missed 3s in the closing seconds.

Sessoms was 15 of 32 from the field, including 6 of 14 from long range, and added five boards, four assists and three steals for the Bearcats (5-5). Caldwell added 11 points and 13 rebounds and Brenton Mills contributed 10 points.

Mahoney hit 15 of 23 from the field and did not attempt a 3-pointer but was 8 of 12 from the line. He grabbed 13 rebounds. Sukhmail Mathon added 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Walter Whyte grabbed 10 boards.