Series tied at 3-3

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Totals 6 209 30 55 13 1 8 30 21 60 .263 Culberson rf-ph 2 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 .667 Freeman 1b 6 22 6 9 3 0 2 6 2 5 .409 Albies 2b 6 25 4 9 1 0 2 4 0 5 .360 Flowers c-ph 1 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Markakis lf-rf 5 14 2 4 1 1 0 0 1 5 .286 Camargo 3b-ph 3 7 0 2 1 0 0 1 2 3 .286 Ozuna dh 6 25 4 7 2 0 2 5 2 4 .280 Swanson ss 6 23 2 6 2 0 0 3 3 9 .261 d'Arnaud c 6 19 1 4 0 0 0 3 4 7 .211 Pache cf-ph 6 20 3 4 1 0 1 4 2 4 .200 Acuña Jr. cf-rf 6 21 5 4 2 0 0 1 4 6 .190 Riley 3b-lf 6 24 2 3 0 0 1 3 1 9 .125 Sandoval 1b-3b-ph 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Duvall lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ---

Los Angeles

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Totals 6 207 35 51 7 1 14 35 26 60 .246 Seager ss 6 24 8 9 2 0 5 11 1 6 .375 Pederson dh-lf-rf-ph 5 16 2 6 0 0 1 3 1 2 .375 Turner dh-3b 6 23 5 7 2 0 1 1 1 4 .304 Barnes dh-c-ph 3 7 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Hernández 2b-ss 5 11 1 3 0 0 1 1 1 2 .273 Betts rf 6 22 4 5 0 0 0 1 4 4 .227 Ríos dh-3b-ph 4 9 2 2 0 0 2 3 2 5 .222 Muncy 1b-2b 6 18 5 4 1 0 2 6 9 8 .222 Pollock dh-lf-ph 5 16 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 3 .188 Bellinger cf 6 23 2 4 0 1 1 4 4 9 .174 Smith dh-c-ph 6 24 3 4 1 0 1 5 0 8 .167 Taylor 2b-lf 4 14 3 2 1 0 0 0 2 7 .143 Jansen p 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Beaty 1b-lf-ph 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 ---

PITCHING SUMMARY

Atlanta

g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era Anderson 1 0 4 1 0 0 5 5 0 1 0 0 0 0.00 Martin 4 0 3 2-3 2 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Melancon 2 0 1 1-3 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 Ynoa 1 0 4 1 0 0 4 4 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 Wilson 1 0 6 1 1 1 1 5 0 0 1 0 0 1.50 Matzek 3 0 4 1-3 3 1 1 1 5 0 0 1 0 0 2.08 Greene 3 0 3 2-3 3 1 1 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 2.45 Minter 2 0 3 2-3 2 1 1 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 2.45 Fried 2 0 12 2-3 12 4 4 6 14 0 0 0 1 0 2.84 Tomlin 2 0 2 2-3 4 3 3 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 10.13 Webb 2 0 2 4 3 3 1 5 1 0 0 0 0 13.50 Smith 3 0 1 2-3 2 3 3 3 1 0 0 1 1 0 16.20 O'Day 2 0 0 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 27.00 Dayton 1 0 2 8 8 8 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 36.00 Wright 1 0 0 2-3 5 7 7 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 94.50

Los Angeles

g cg ip h r er bb so hb wp w l sv era Jansen 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0.00 Kelly 2 0 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Buehler 2 0 11 10 1 1 5 13 0 1 1 0 0 0.82 Urías 1 0 5 3 1 1 2 5 0 0 1 0 0 1.80 May 2 0 3 2-3 4 2 1 3 5 1 0 0 0 0 2.45 Báez 4 0 3 1-3 2 1 1 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 2.70 Wood 2 0 2 2-3 3 1 1 2 3 1 0 0 0 0 3.38 Floro 2 0 2 1-3 2 3 1 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 3.86 González 3 0 2 2 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 4.50 McGee 3 0 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 5.40 Kershaw 1 0 5 7 4 4 1 4 0 0 0 1 0 7.20 Gonsolin 1 0 4 1-3 3 5 5 3 7 0 0 0 1 0 10.38 Treinen 3 0 3 1-3 5 4 4 0 2 0 0 1 1 0 10.80 Graterol 3 0 2 1-3 3 3 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 11.57 Kolarek 2 0 2 6 3 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 13.50

SCORE BY INNINGS

Los Angeles 1414 113 704 — 35 Atlanta 211 346 337 — 30

E_Hernández, Beaty, Barnes, Albies. LOB_L.A. Dodgers 76, Atlanta 97. 2B_Seager 2, Turner 2, Muncy, Smith, Taylor, Freeman 3, Albies, Markakis, Camargo, Ozuna 2, Swanson 2, Pache, Acuña Jr. 2. 3B_Bellinger, Markakis. HR_Seager 5, Pederson, Turner, Hernández, Ríos 2, Muncy 2, Bellinger, Smith, Freeman 2, Albies 2, Ozuna 2, Pache, Riley. RBIs_Seager 11, Pederson 3, Turner, Hernández, Betts, Ríos 3, Muncy 6, Bellinger 4, Smith 5, Freeman 6, Albies 4, Camargo, Ozuna 5, Swanson 3, d'Arnaud 3, Pache 4, Acuña Jr., Riley 3. SB_Betts, Bellinger, Swanson 2. SF_Ríos, Albies, d'Arnaud. S_Jansen, Melancon.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Dan Iassogna; Right, James Hoye; Left, Alan Porter. (Game 2) Home, Will Little; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Pat Hoberg; Left, James Hoye. (Game 3) Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Alan Porter; Third, James Hoye; Right, Will Little; Left, Pat Hoberg. (Game 4) Home, Cory Blaser; First, Alan Porter; Second, James Hoye; Third, Pat Hoberg; Right, Jim Reynolds; Left, Will Little. (Game 5) Home, Dan Iassogna; First, James Hoye; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Will Little; Right, Cory Blaser; Left, Jim Reynolds. (Game 6) Home, Alan Porter; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Will Little; Third, Jim Reynolds; Right, Dan Iassogna; Left, Cory Blaser.

T_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 3:22.

T_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 4:12.

T_Game 3 at Atlanta, 4:15.

T_Game 4 at Atlanta, 3:43.

T_Game 5 at Atlanta, 3:45.

T_Game 6 at Los Angeles, 3:20.

A_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 10700.

A_Game 2 at Los Angeles, 10624.

A_Game 3 at Atlanta, 10664.

A_Game 4 at Atlanta, 11044.

A_Game 5 at Atlanta, 11119.

A_Game 6 at Los Angeles, 10772.