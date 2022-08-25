Serena Williams: A quiz about the 23-time Grand Slam champ HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer Aug. 25, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of8 Serena Williams, left, talks with her sister Venus Williams after Serena finished practicing at Arthur Ashe Stadium before the start of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - Serena Williams holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles final of the 2013 U.S. Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013, in New York. The U.S. Open, the year’s last Grand Slam tennis tournament, starts Monday. Williams has indicated this will be the last event of her playing career. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FILE - U.S. Open tennis defending champion Serena Williams gestures during a press conference at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015. The U.S. Open, the year’s last Grand Slam tennis tournament, starts Monday. Williams has indicated this will be the last event of her playing career. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - Serena Williams returns a shot to Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, during the women's singles final of the 2013 U.S. Open tennis tournament, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013, in New York. The U.S. Open, the year’s last Grand Slam tennis tournament, starts Monday. Williams has indicated this will be the last event of her playing career. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FILE - Serena Williams returns a shot against Kiki Bertens, of the Netherlands, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2015, in New York. The U.S. Open, the year’s last Grand Slam tennis tournament, starts Monday. Williams has indicated this will be the last event of her playing career. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
NEW YORK (AP) — How well do you know the tennis career of 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams, who has indicated this will be her final U.S. Open — and perhaps the final tournament of her career? Play begins at Flushing Meadows in New York on Monday. Give this AP quiz about the 40-year-old American a try:
___
Written By
HOWARD FENDRICH