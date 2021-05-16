Semien has 3 hits, 3 RBIs, Blue Jays depleted Phillies 10-8 MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press May 16, 2021 Updated: May 16, 2021 6:28 p.m.
Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Maton rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. It was Maton's first major league home run.
Toronto Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk doubles in two runs in front of Philadelphia Phillies catcher Rafael Marchan during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla.
Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Maton is congratulated after hitting his first major league home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla.
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., left, celebrates his double as Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Nick Maton reacts during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla.
Toronto Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr., drops a fly ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies' Rafael Marchan during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla.
Toronto Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr., celebrates after hitting a double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla.
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Nick Maton, top, jumps over Toronto Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk to complete a throw for a double play against Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla.
11 of11
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit consecutive first-inning homers, Randal Grichuk had a two-run double in a five-run second and the Toronto Blue Jays hung on to beat the injury-depleted Philadelphia Phillies 10-8 on Sunday.
Semien finished with three hits and three RBIs, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 11th homer, a solo drive in the eighth that gave him home runs in three consecutive games.