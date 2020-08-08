Seattle takes down Phoenix.. Mercury lose Taurasi late

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 20 points and Breanna Stewart added 15 points and Seattle used the second quarter to take control in a 74-68 win over Phoenix on Saturday.

Phoenix's Diana Taurasi left the game with 5:18 to go with what appeared to be ankle injury. She walked off the court to the locker room without assistance.

On a drive to the basket, Stewart cut off Taurasi, who then threw a behind-the-back pass to Brittney Griner for a layup. Phoenix trailed 64-49 after the bucket.

The 38-year-old Taurasi underwent back surgery before the 2019 season, and hamstring problems limited her to six games last year.

Phoenix put up a fight and drew within 70-66 on a pair of Sophie Cunningham free throws with 26 seconds left before the Storm sealed it at the free throw line.

After Alanna Smith's layup gave Phoenix a 16-14 lead with 95 seconds left in the first quarter, Seattle's Breanna Smith made a layup and Sami Whitcomb a 3-pointer near the end of the quarter. Loyd started the second with back-to-back 3s, Whitcomb made another layup and Seattle began to create separation.

Griner led Phoenix with 20 points.