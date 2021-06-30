Seattle-Toronto Runs

Blue jays second. George Springer singles to left center field. Randal Grichuk singles to shallow left field. George Springer to second. Cavan Biggio walks. Randal Grichuk to second. George Springer to third. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Mitch Haniger. Randal Grichuk to third. George Springer scores. Riley Adams flies out to shallow center field to Taylor Trammell. Marcus Semien grounds out to shortstop, Kyle Seager to Ty France.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Blue jays 1, Mariners 0.

Mariners third. Dylan Moore singles to center field. Taylor Trammell doubles to deep left field. Dylan Moore scores. J.P. Crawford singles to shallow infield. Taylor Trammell scores. Throwing error by Cavan Biggio. Mitch Haniger strikes out swinging. Ty France strikes out on a foul tip. Kyle Seager homers to left field. J.P. Crawford scores. Luis Torrens grounds out to shallow infield, Bo Bichette to Lourdes Gurriel Jr..

4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Mariners 4, Blue jays 1.

Blue jays third. Bo Bichette singles to shallow center field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walks. Bo Bichette to second. Teoscar Hernandez called out on strikes. George Springer flies out to right field to Mitch Haniger. Bo Bichette to third. Randal Grichuk doubles to left field, advances to 3rd. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Bo Bichette scores. Throwing error by J.P. Crawford. Cavan Biggio grounds out to second base, J.P. Crawford to Ty France.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Mariners 4, Blue jays 3.

Blue jays fourth. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. flies out to right field to Mitch Haniger. Riley Adams doubles to left field. Marcus Semien doubles to deep left field. Riley Adams scores. Bo Bichette grounds out to second base, Dylan Moore to Ty France. Marcus Semien to third. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 4, Blue jays 4.

Mariners fifth. J.P. Crawford doubles to left field. Mitch Haniger homers to left field. J.P. Crawford scores. Ty France singles to right field. Kyle Seager singles to right center field. Ty France to second. Luis Torrens strikes out swinging. Jake Bauers strikes out swinging. Tom Murphy strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 6, Blue jays 4.

Blue jays fifth. Teoscar Hernandez flies out to right center field to Mitch Haniger. George Springer doubles to left field. Randal Grichuk flies out to left field to Jake Bauers. Cavan Biggio singles to shallow left field. George Springer to third. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singles to shallow right field. Cavan Biggio to second. George Springer scores. Riley Adams walks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to second. Cavan Biggio to third. Marcus Semien strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mariners 6, Blue jays 5.

Blue jays eighth. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homers to left field. Riley Adams lines out to deep left field to Jake Bauers. Marcus Semien walks. Bo Bichette reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Marcus Semien out at second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, J.P. Crawford to Ty France.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 6, Blue jays 6.

Mariners tenth. Jake Bauers lines out to right field to Randal Grichuk. Shed Long Jr. pinch-hitting for Tom Murphy. Shed Long Jr. singles to shortstop. Luis Torrens to third. Dylan Moore homers to left field. Shed Long Jr. scores. Luis Torrens scores. Taylor Trammell strikes out swinging. J.P. Crawford grounds out to shallow infield, Bo Bichette to Lourdes Gurriel Jr..

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 9, Blue jays 6.

Blue jays tenth. Cavan Biggio doubles to deep right field. Randal Grichuk scores. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. strikes out on a foul tip. Reese McGuire flies out to left field to Jake Bauers. Marcus Semien pops out to shallow infield to Dylan Moore.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 9, Blue jays 7.