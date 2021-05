Mariners first. Jarred Kelenic grounds out to second base, Fernando Tatis Jr. to Eric Hosmer. Mitch Haniger doubles to left field. Kyle Seager singles to center field. Mitch Haniger scores. Kyle Lewis flies out to deep right field to Jurickson Profar. J.P. Crawford grounds out to shallow infield, Ha-Seong Kim to Eric Hosmer.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 1, Padres 0.

Padres first. Trent Grisham homers to right field. Jurickson Profar singles to left field. Jake Cronenworth singles to shallow infield. Jurickson Profar to second. Fernando Tatis Jr. reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jake Cronenworth out at second. Jurickson Profar to third. Eric Hosmer singles to right field. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Jurickson Profar scores. Austin Nola walks. Eric Hosmer to second. Tommy Pham singles to left field. Austin Nola to second. Eric Hosmer scores. Ha-Seong Kim flies out to deep left center field to Jarred Kelenic. Austin Nola to third. Chris Paddack called out on strikes.

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 4, Mariners 1.

Padres second. Trent Grisham singles to shallow center field. Jurickson Profar singles to right field. Trent Grisham to second. Jake Cronenworth pops out to shallow infield to Kyle Seager. Fernando Tatis Jr. homers to right field. Jurickson Profar scores. Trent Grisham scores. Eric Hosmer singles to left center field. Austin Nola pops out to third base to Kyle Seager. Tommy Pham triples to deep right field. Eric Hosmer scores. Ha-Seong Kim grounds out to shallow infield, Kyle Seager to Jacob Nottingham.

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 8, Mariners 1.

Padres fifth. Tommy Pham walks. Ha-Seong Kim singles to shortstop. Tommy Pham to second. Chris Paddack strikes out swinging. Jorge Mateo reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Ha-Seong Kim to second. Tommy Pham out at third. Jurickson Profar singles to left field. Jorge Mateo to second. Ha-Seong Kim scores. Jake Cronenworth doubles to deep right center field. Jurickson Profar scores. Jorge Mateo scores. Fernando Tatis Jr. singles to center field. Jake Cronenworth scores. Eric Hosmer strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 12, Mariners 1.

Padres seventh. Brian O'Grady pinch-hitting for Tim Hill. Brian O'Grady walks. Jorge Mateo singles to center field. Brian O'Grady to second. Jurickson Profar flies out to deep left field to Jarred Kelenic. Jake Cronenworth homers to right field. Jorge Mateo scores. Brian O'Grady scores. Fernando Tatis Jr. strikes out swinging. Eric Hosmer strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Padres 15, Mariners 1.

Padres eighth. Austin Nola lines out to deep center field to Kyle Lewis. Tommy Pham walks. Ha-Seong Kim doubles. Tommy Pham scores. Brian O'Grady strikes out swinging. Jorge Mateo flies out to left field to Jarred Kelenic.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 16, Mariners 1.