Mariners first. J.P. Crawford walks. Mitch Haniger strikes out swinging. Ty France singles to shallow infield. J.P. Crawford to third. Kyle Seager out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Justin Upton. J.P. Crawford scores. Tom Murphy strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 1, Angels 0.

Angels first. Justin Upton homers to left field. Shohei Ohtani walks. Anthony Rendon flies out to deep left field to Donovan Walton. Jared Walsh walks. Juan Lagares flies out to right center field to Mitch Haniger. Jose Iglesias reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jared Walsh out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mariners 1, Angels 1.

Mariners third. Donovan Walton homers to right field. J.P. Crawford doubles to deep right field. Mitch Haniger singles to shallow right field. J.P. Crawford to third. Ty France lines out to shallow infield to David Fletcher. Kyle Seager singles to center field. Mitch Haniger to second. J.P. Crawford scores. Tom Murphy flies out to deep right field to Taylor Ward. Mitch Haniger to third. Jacob Nottingham strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 3, Angels 1.

Mariners seventh. Taylor Trammell grounds out to shallow infield, Jose Iglesias to Jared Walsh. Jack Mayfield grounds out to shortstop, Jose Iglesias to Jared Walsh. Donovan Walton doubles. J.P. Crawford doubles to deep right field. Donovan Walton scores. Mitch Haniger called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 4, Angels 1.

Angels eighth. Anthony Rendon singles to right field. Jared Walsh doubles to shallow right field. Anthony Rendon scores. Juan Lagares grounds out to shallow infield to Ty France. Jared Walsh to third. Jose Iglesias grounds out to third base, Kyle Seager to Ty France. Taylor Ward walks. Kean Wong pinch-hitting for Kurt Suzuki. Kean Wong grounds out to second base, Jack Mayfield to Ty France.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 4, Angels 2.

Mariners ninth. Jake Fraley pinch-hitting for Jacob Nottingham. Jake Fraley singles to left field. Taylor Trammell walks. Jake Fraley to second. Jack Mayfield singles to shallow infield. Taylor Trammell to second. Jake Fraley to third. Donovan Walton walks. Jack Mayfield to second. Taylor Trammell to third. Jake Fraley scores. J.P. Crawford out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Juan Lagares. Donovan Walton to second. Jack Mayfield to third. Taylor Trammell scores. Mitch Haniger reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Donovan Walton to third. Jack Mayfield scores. Ty France grounds out to shallow infield, Steve Cishek to Jared Walsh. Mitch Haniger to second. Kyle Seager is intentionally walked. Tom Murphy singles to shortstop. Kyle Seager to second. Mitch Haniger to third. Donovan Walton scores. Jake Fraley pinch-hitting for Jacob Nottingham. Jake Fraley walks. Tom Murphy to second. Kyle Seager to third. Mitch Haniger scores. Taylor Trammell strikes out swinging.

5 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mariners 9, Angels 2.

Angels ninth. David Fletcher singles to left field. Justin Upton doubles to deep left center field. David Fletcher scores. Shohei Ohtani walks. Anthony Rendon doubles to deep left field. Shohei Ohtani to third. Justin Upton scores. Jared Walsh strikes out on a foul tip. Juan Lagares grounds out to shallow left field, J.P. Crawford to Ty France. Shohei Ohtani scores. Jose Iglesias strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 9, Angels 5.