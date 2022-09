Mariners first. J.P. Crawford flies out to deep right field to Drew Waters. Ty France doubles to shallow right field. Mitch Haniger walks. Carlos Santana flies out to deep center field to Michael A. Taylor. Dylan Moore singles to left field. Mitch Haniger to second. Ty France scores. Sam Haggerty strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 1, Royals 0.

Royals first. MJ Melendez flies out to deep right field to Mitch Haniger. Bobby Witt Jr. called out on strikes. Salvador Perez doubles to left field. Vinnie Pasquantino homers to center field. Salvador Perez scores. Michael A. Taylor lines out to second base to Dylan Moore.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 2, Mariners 1.

Mariners second. Jarred Kelenic doubles to deep right field. Luis Torrens lines out to deep right field to Drew Waters. Jarred Kelenic to third. Curt Casali strikes out swinging. J.P. Crawford singles to center field. Jarred Kelenic scores. Ty France lines out to deep left field to Kyle Isbel.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 2, Royals 2.

Royals second. Nate Eaton flies out to deep right field to Mitch Haniger. Kyle Isbel doubles to right field. Drew Waters triples to deep right field. Kyle Isbel scores. Nicky Lopez grounds out to shallow infield, J.P. Crawford to Carlos Santana. MJ Melendez grounds out to shallow right field to Carlos Santana.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 3, Mariners 2.

Royals third. Bobby Witt Jr. singles to third base. Salvador Perez hit by pitch. Bobby Witt Jr. to second. Vinnie Pasquantino walks. Salvador Perez to second. Bobby Witt Jr. to third. Michael A. Taylor strikes out swinging. Nate Eaton out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Mitch Haniger. Bobby Witt Jr. scores. Kyle Isbel grounds out to first base to Carlos Santana.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 4, Mariners 2.

Mariners fourth. Jarred Kelenic strikes out swinging. Luis Torrens grounds out to first base to Vinnie Pasquantino. Curt Casali hit by pitch. J.P. Crawford walks. Curt Casali to second. Ty France singles to deep right field. J.P. Crawford to third. Curt Casali scores. Mitch Haniger strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 4, Mariners 3.

Royals fourth. Drew Waters singles to left field. Nicky Lopez out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Curt Casali to Carlos Santana. Drew Waters to second. MJ Melendez strikes out swinging. Bobby Witt Jr. singles to left field. Drew Waters scores. Salvador Perez grounds out to shortstop, J.P. Crawford to Carlos Santana.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 5, Mariners 3.

Mariners sixth. Jesse Winker pinch-hitting for Luis Torrens. Jesse Winker singles to center field. Cal Raleigh pinch-hitting for Curt Casali. Cal Raleigh homers to right field. Jesse Winker scores. J.P. Crawford walks. Ty France walks. J.P. Crawford to second. Mitch Haniger walks. Carlos Santana pops out to Nate Eaton. Adam Frazier pinch-hitting for Dylan Moore. Adam Frazier pops out to shallow left field to Bobby Witt Jr.. Sam Haggerty strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mariners 5, Royals 5.

Mariners ninth. Sam Haggerty grounds out to second base, Bobby Witt Jr. to Vinnie Pasquantino. Jarred Kelenic singles to second base. Jesse Winker singles to center field. Jarred Kelenic to second. Cal Raleigh doubles to deep left field. Jesse Winker to third. Jarred Kelenic scores. J.P. Crawford grounds out to shallow infield, Brad Keller to Nicky Lopez to Vinnie Pasquantino. Ty France grounds out to third base, Nate Eaton to Vinnie Pasquantino.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 6, Royals 5.