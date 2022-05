Astros first. Jose Altuve pops out to shortstop to Adam Frazier. Michael Brantley grounds out to shortstop, J.P. Crawford to Abraham Toro. Alex Bregman singles to right field. Yordan Alvarez walks. Alex Bregman to second. Yuli Gurriel doubles to right field. Yordan Alvarez to third. Alex Bregman scores. Kyle Tucker called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 1, Mariners 0.

Astros second. Aledmys Diaz singles to shallow left field. Jason Castro called out on strikes. Chas McCormick walks. Aledmys Diaz to second. Jose Altuve walks. Chas McCormick to second. Aledmys Diaz to third. Michael Brantley singles to center field. Jose Altuve to third. Chas McCormick scores. Aledmys Diaz scores. Alex Bregman singles to left field. Michael Brantley to second. Jose Altuve scores. Yordan Alvarez lines out to center field to Julio Rodriguez. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to first base to Abraham Toro.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 4, Mariners 0.

Astros fourth. Jose Altuve singles to right field. Michael Brantley doubles to deep left field. Jose Altuve to third. Alex Bregman out on a sacrifice fly to Jarred Kelenic. Michael Brantley to third. Jose Altuve scores. Yordan Alvarez grounds out to shallow infield, J.P. Crawford to Abraham Toro. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to shallow infield, J.P. Crawford to Abraham Toro.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 5, Mariners 0.

Astros sixth. Chas McCormick walks. Niko Goodrum grounds out to shallow infield, Abraham Toro to Drew Steckenrider. Chas McCormick to second. Michael Brantley strikes out swinging. Alex Bregman doubles to deep left center field. Chas McCormick scores. Yordan Alvarez singles to center field, tagged out at second, Julio Rodriguez to Drew Steckenrider to J.P. Crawford. Alex Bregman scores.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 7, Mariners 0.

Mariners seventh. J.P. Crawford singles to center field. Jesse Winker strikes out swinging. Eugenio Suarez homers to center field. J.P. Crawford scores. Abraham Toro lines out to shortstop to Alex Bregman. Julio Rodriguez grounds out to shallow infield, Aledmys Diaz to Yuli Gurriel.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 7, Mariners 2.