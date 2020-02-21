Seattle 95, Grand Canyon 89
Okpoh 1-3 2-3 4, Lever 7-14 6-7 22, Blacksher 7-10 6-8 21, Dixon 6-14 2-2 16, Johnson 5-7 2-3 12, I.Brown 6-14 1-2 14, Jenkins 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 32-67 19-25 89.
Dallas 0-2 0-0 0, T.Brown 10-19 9-10 31, Da Campo 5-9 2-2 13, Means 3-9 4-5 11, Grigsby 7-12 5-8 23, Nettles 3-6 0-0 9, Hundal 2-3 0-0 4, Economou 0-2 2-2 2, Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Hopkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-66 22-27 95.
Halftime_Seattle 54-42. 3-Point Goals_Grand Canyon 6-17 (Lever 2-3, Dixon 2-5, Blacksher 1-2, I.Brown 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Jenkins 0-2), Seattle 11-28 (Grigsby 4-6, Nettles 3-6, T.Brown 2-4, Da Campo 1-2, Means 1-4, Dallas 0-1, Hundal 0-1, Economou 0-2, Jones 0-2). Fouled Out_Blacksher, Johnson, Jenkins, Dallas. Rebounds_Grand Canyon 36 (Lever 9), Seattle 36 (Grigsby 12). Assists_Grand Canyon 11 (Blacksher 5), Seattle 12 (T.Brown 10). Total Fouls_Grand Canyon 23, Seattle 21.