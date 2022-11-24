Seattle 89, Pacific Lutheran 53

McCurdy 3-4 0-0 8, Riedel 4-11 1-2 9, Noland 4-7 1-1 10, Thomas 4-10 1-3 9, Reisner 1-6 0-0 3, Sweeney 0-4 0-0 0, McGaughey-Fick 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 5-9 2-4 14, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 5-10 53.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason