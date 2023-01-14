Seattle 85, Utah Valley St. 80

Chatfield 4-6 1-1 11, Udenyi 3-9 0-1 6, Schumacher 4-12 3-3 12, Tyson 3-11 11-11 20, Grigsby 7-17 2-2 19, Williamson 4-7 0-1 10, Levis 1-1 2-2 4, Reiley 0-0 0-0 0, Lloyd 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 27-65 19-21 85.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason