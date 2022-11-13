Seattle 83, Portland St. 71

Eyman 0-3 0-0 0, Harvey 0-3 0-0 0, Parker 4-8 5-7 14, Starks 2-5 0-0 4, Saterfield 5-16 6-8 19, Woods 3-7 0-0 8, Johnson 2-3 1-3 5, Saunders 2-5 4-4 8, Kirby 3-10 2-2 8, Munson 1-7 2-2 4, Curtiss 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 22-67 21-28 71.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason