Seattle 81, S. Utah 60

Fausett 8-15 0-3 16, Spurgin 4-11 2-3 10, Allen 1-9 1-2 3, Butler 2-12 1-3 6, Jones 8-17 5-6 21, Barnes 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Healy 0-1 0-0 0, Fallah 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-72 9-17 60.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason