Seattle 81, Indiana 65

Smith 5-13 4-4 15, Vivians 1-8 1-2 3, Egbo 6-10 1-2 13, K.Mitchell 3-10 1-2 8, Robinson 2-7 0-0 4, Cannon 4-6 5-6 14, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Engstler 1-3 0-0 3, Henderson 2-4 1-2 5, Pointer 0-1 0-2 0, T.Mitchell 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 13-20 65.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason
Recommended