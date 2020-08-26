https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Seattle-8-San-Diego-3-15515164.php
Seattle 8, San Diego 3
|Seattle
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|8
|13
|8
|Totals
|38
|3
|11
|3
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Grisham cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Haggerty lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Machado 3b
|5
|1
|4
|0
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Nola c
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Myers rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|White 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|France dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Fraley rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Naylor ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lopes dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mateo ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Torrens c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|220
|002
|200
|—
|8
|San Diego
|003
|000
|000
|—
|3
LOB_Seattle 8, San Diego 11. 2B_White (5), Crawford (2), Machado (8), Myers (7), France (2), Hedges (1). 3B_Machado (1). HR_Crawford (1), Nola (5), Hosmer (6). SB_Haggerty (3). SF_Seager (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Gonzales W,3-2
|5
|9
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Hirano H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Altavilla
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fletcher
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Gerber
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|Paddack L,2-3
|5
|8
|6
|6
|1
|7
|Hill
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guerra
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Johnson
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
Paddack pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Hill (Fraley).
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:08.
