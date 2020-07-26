https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/article/Seattle-7-Houston-6-15435625.php
Seattle 7, Houston 6
|Seattle
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|7
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|Long Jr. 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Lewis cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Brantley lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Seager 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1-Stubbs pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|White 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Marmolejos dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Lopes lf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Smith rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Jones dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hudson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|a-Toro ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|b-Nola ph-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|c-Tucker ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Seattle
|200
|200
|030
|—
|7
|Houston
|100
|400
|001
|—
|6
DP_Seattle 1, Houston 0. LOB_Seattle 10, Houston 7. 2B_Seager (3), Lopes (1), Smith (1), Long Jr. (1), Bregman (1), Tucker (2), Brantley (1). 3B_Reddick (1). SB_Lopes (1), Long Jr. (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Kikuchi
|3
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Grotz
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Magill
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Altavilla, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Misiewicz, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Williams, S, 1-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Houston
|Greinke
|3
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Biagini
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Abreu, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Taylor, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Devenski, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Bailey
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Grotz (Springer), Abreu 2 (Seager,Lopes).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:41. .
