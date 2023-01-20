Seattle 67, Tarleton St. 47

Gaddy 0-2 0-0 0, Bogues 3-7 2-3 8, Daniel 1-6 1-2 3, Williams 6-12 1-1 14, Hicks 4-14 6-8 14, Smith 0-5 1-2 1, Rushin 1-3 1-1 3, Booker 0-0 0-0 0, Hopkins 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 2-3 0-1 4, McDavid 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-53 12-18 47.
- Milford Little League softball wins 4th straight state title
- Lauralton seventh at SCC track, relay sets record
- Lauralton fifth at SCC East Sectional meet
- HS update: Foran baseball upends No. 1 Amity
- Law edges Hand in high-scoring SCC tilt
- Lucia Pino closing in on Law record for wins
- Lauralton track wins Housatonic Division
- Foran aided by newcomers, strong leadership
- Law track making its mark in early going of season
- Foran, Law aiming to further success this postseason