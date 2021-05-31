Skip to main content
Sports

Seattle 6, Oakland 5

Oakland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 5 10 4 Totals 35 6 8 6
Canha cf 3 1 0 0 Kelenic lf-cf 3 1 0 0
Olson 1b 4 2 2 1 Lewis cf 4 0 1 1
Lowrie 2b 5 0 1 0 Mayfield 2b 1 1 0 0
Brown rf 4 0 0 0 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0
Piscotty ph-rf 1 0 0 0 France 1b 5 1 1 1
S.Murphy c 4 0 1 1 Crawford ss 5 1 1 0
Andrus pr 0 0 0 0 Fraley rf 3 0 2 0
Garcia c 1 0 1 1 Godoy c 3 0 1 0
Moreland dh 5 0 1 0 T.Murphy ph-c 1 0 0 1
Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 Nottingham dh 3 1 1 0
Pinder ss 4 2 3 0 Walton 2b-lf 3 1 1 3
Kemp lf 3 0 1 1
Oakland 001 010 020 1 5
Seattle 000 400 000 2 6

E_Olson (5), Lewis (1), Kelenic (1). DP_Oakland 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Seattle 9. 2B_Pinder 2 (7), Lowrie (14), Olson (12), S.Murphy (10), Lewis (4), Fraley (2). HR_Walton (1). SB_Kelenic (3). SF_Kemp (2), T.Murphy (1). S_Walton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Kaprielian 3 2-3 5 4 4 3 3
Guerra 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Romo 1 0 0 0 0 1
Diekman 1 1 0 0 0 1
Petit 1 1 0 0 0 1
Trivino L,2-2 BS,7-9 2-3 1 2 0 1 0
Seattle
Gilbert 6 5 2 2 1 5
Vest H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Misiewicz H,11 2-3 1 2 2 1 2
Chargois BS,0-1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Montero 1 2 0 0 0 2
Zamora W,2-0 1 1 1 0 0 1

HBP_Gilbert (Canha), Kaprielian 2 (Seager,Nottingham).

T_3:31. A_11,112 (47,929).