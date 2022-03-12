Skip to main content
Seattle 4, Montreal 3

Seattle 2 1 0 1 4
Montreal 1 0 2 0 3

Seattle won shootout 1-0

First Period_1, Seattle, Gourde 13, 9:26 (sh). 2, Montreal, Pezzetta 5 (Evans ), 14:50. 3, Seattle, Donato 13 (Dunn, Johansson), 16:42.

Second Period_4, Seattle, McCann 23 (Geekie, Johansson), 15:05 (pp).

Third Period_5, Montreal, Romanov 3 (Petry, Pitlick), 1:04. 6, Montreal, Suzuki 14 (Romanov, Chiarot), 17:48.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Seattle 1 (Donato NG, Eberle NG, McCann NG, Sheahan NG, Geekie NG, Jarnkrok NG, Johansson G), Montreal 0 (Pitlick NG, Caufield NG, Suzuki NG, Hoffman NG, Byron NG, Armia NG, Pezzetta NG).

Shots on Goal_Seattle 9-14-9-3_35. Montreal 16-8-5-4_33.

Power-play opportunities_Seattle 1 of 3; Montreal 0 of 6.

Goalies_Seattle, Grubauer 13-25-5 (33 shots-30 saves). Montreal, Montembeault 6-12-5 (35-32).

A_20,608 (21,288). T_2:54.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Jonathan Deschamps.