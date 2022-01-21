Skip to main content
Seattle 3, San Jose 2

San Jose 1 0 1 2
Seattle 0 2 1 3

First Period_1, San Jose, Hertl 21 (Barabanov), 0:38.

Second Period_2, Seattle, Soucy 5 (Appleton, Giordano), 4:18. 3, Seattle, Soucy 6 (Wennberg), 8:25.

Third Period_4, Seattle, Jarnkrok 6 (Giordano, Geekie), 6:27. 5, San Jose, Meier 21 (Couture, Hertl), 9:37 (pp).

Shots on Goal_San Jose 8-11-5_24. Seattle 6-7-6_19.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 1 of 6; Seattle 0 of 3.

Goalies_San Jose, Hill 9-11-1 (19 shots-16 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 9-15-4 (24-22).

A_17,151 (17,100). T_2:22.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Justin Johnson, Kiel Murchison.

