Seattle 3, N.Y. Islanders 0

Seattle 0 0 3 \u2014 3 N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 \u2014 0 First Period_None. Second Period_None. Third Period_1, Seattle, McCann 19 (Eberle, Johansson), 6:04. 2, Seattle, Dunn 5 (Larsson, Appleton), 8:35. 3, Seattle, Appleton 5 (McCann, Blackwell), 19:58 (en). Shots on Goal_Seattle 11-9-11_31. N.Y. Islanders 5-6-8_19. Power-play opportunities_Seattle 0 of 2; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 1. Goalies_Seattle, Grubauer 12-17-4 (19 shots-19 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 3-9-1 (30-28). A_17,255 (17,113). T_2:17. Referees_Furman South, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Caleb Apperson, Derek Nansen.